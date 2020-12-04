Global  
 

IBM discovers hackers targeting COVID vaccine supply chain

betanews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The recently announced COVID-19 vaccines require a 'cold chain' -- a temperature-controlled supply chain that maintains the desired temperature range throughout distribution. New research from IBM Security X-Force reveals that this cold chain is being targeted in a precision phishing campaign. This is a highly-targeted operation against the COVID-19 vaccine cold chain supporting the Gavi Alliance and UNICEF's efforts to safely transport a vaccine to underdeveloped regions. These regions also rely on external aid to store their vaccines in temperature-controlled environments. Researchers say the campaign has the hallmarks of a state-sponsored attack. Sam Curry, chief security officer at Cybereason, says,… [Continue Reading]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: IBM warns hackers targeting vaccine distribution

IBM warns hackers targeting vaccine distribution 01:39

 IBM is sounding the alarm over hackers targeting companies critical to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, a sign that digital spies are turning their attention to the complex logistical work involved in inoculating the world's population against the novel coronavirus. Francis Maguire reports.

Denver, Tri-County expecting first COVID vaccine shipments by Dec. 11 or 12 [Video]

Denver, Tri-County expecting first COVID vaccine shipments by Dec. 11 or 12

Both Denver Public Health and Tri-County Health have been told to expect their first shipments of COVID vaccine by December 11 or 12.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:34Published
Colorado could receive COVID-19 vaccines in a few weeks; here's what health experts have to say [Video]

Colorado could receive COVID-19 vaccines in a few weeks; here's what health experts have to say

As the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine looms, it’s raising questions for Coloradans about what to expect and if they should be concerned about how quickly the vaccine was developed.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:37Published
In-Depth: COVID-19 vaccine authorization in kids [Video]

In-Depth: COVID-19 vaccine authorization in kids

Doctors call on vaccine-makers to begin testing on children immediately, but some fear it may already be too late for authorization by the next school year.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:24Published

