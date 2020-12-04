IBM discovers hackers targeting COVID vaccine supply chain

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The recently announced COVID-19 vaccines require a 'cold chain' -- a temperature-controlled supply chain that maintains the desired temperature range throughout distribution. New research from IBM Security X-Force reveals that this cold chain is being targeted in a precision phishing campaign. This is a highly-targeted operation against the COVID-19 vaccine cold chain supporting the Gavi Alliance and UNICEF's efforts to safely transport a vaccine to underdeveloped regions. These regions also rely on external aid to store their vaccines in temperature-controlled environments. Researchers say the campaign has the hallmarks of a state-sponsored attack. Sam Curry, chief security officer at Cybereason, says,… [Continue Reading]