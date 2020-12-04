Global  
 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Long-term Review

BGR India Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
This year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE as its next best offering in the bouquet of premium S20 series of smartphones but with an affordable price tag. While offering comparable specs to a flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was introduced in September as a ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone especially made for fans. The handset […]
