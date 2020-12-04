Welcome to the new Verge Deals newsletter
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Every day we scour the internet looking for the best deals and sales on the products that we’ve tested and confirmed. We share those deals with you through our Verge Deals coverage in both daily and weekly roundups. Now you can get those same deals and sales in your inbox every week through our new Verge Deals newsletter.
Subscribers will receive a Friday dispatch containing a handful of the best deals from that week. Like our coverage on the site, we aren’t focused on minuscule price drops on random tech products. Each newsletter will contain the best current prices on tech we’ve used and enjoyed, or that we at least feel comfortable recommending. And occasionally, we’ll include deals that are exclusive to readers of The Verge.
