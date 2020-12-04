Welcome to the new Verge Deals newsletter Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Every day we scour the internet looking for the best deals and sales on the products that we’ve tested and confirmed. We share those deals with you through our Verge Deals coverage in both daily and weekly roundups. Now you can get those same deals and sales in your inbox every week through our new Verge Deals newsletter.



Subscribers will receive a Friday dispatch containing a handful of the best deals from that week. Like our coverage on the site, we aren’t focused on minuscule price drops on random tech products. Each newsletter will contain the best current prices on tech we’ve used and enjoyed, or that we at least feel comfortable recommending. And occasionally, we’ll include deals that are exclusive to readers of The Verge.



If you... Every day we scour the internet looking for the best deals and sales on the products that we’ve tested and confirmed. We share those deals with you through our Verge Deals coverage in both daily and weekly roundups. Now you can get those same deals and sales in your inbox every week through our new Verge Deals newsletter.Subscribers will receive a Friday dispatch containing a handful of the best deals from that week. Like our coverage on the site, we aren’t focused on minuscule price drops on random tech products. Each newsletter will contain the best current prices on tech we’ve used and enjoyed, or that we at least feel comfortable recommending. And occasionally, we’ll include deals that are exclusive to readers of The Verge.If you... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Be Localish: Holiday Deals & Steals supporting small businesses



GMA's Tory Johnson always has the Deals and Steals for you, but now, just in time for the holidays, she has even more jolly options for everyone on your gift list. And you'll feel extra cheerful.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift



This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals



((SL Advertiser)) Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:45 Published 2 weeks ago

