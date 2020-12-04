Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason Derulo announces partnership with Bedlam Vodka tied to its national launch, and talks creativity, 'living rebelliously,' and how the pandemic has changed his outlook

Business Insider Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Jason Derulo and Bedlam Vodka, distilled and bottled by Graybeard Distillery, announced their new partnership today, as Bedlam launches nationally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jason Derulo's girlfriend didn't know about the anaconda photo before they started dating [Video]

Jason Derulo's girlfriend didn't know about the anaconda photo before they started dating

Jason Derulo launched his own "Bring back Anaconda" campaign when Instagram removed his sexy underwear photo, but the "Savage Love" singer doesn't plan to take his hot shots to OnlyFans.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:17Published