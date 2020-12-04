Amazon has Oster’s self-cleaning juicer up to $90 off right now at $60 shipped Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is now offering the Oster Professional Juice Extractor for *$59.99 shipped* after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. That’s as much as $90 in savings, $20 below today’s Best Buy sale price, and the best we can find. This high-quality, self-cleaning juicer just got a whole lot more affordable for all of your healthy gift giving needs. This models makes use of a 1,000-watt motor, 3-inch food chute, and will make short work of “most whole fruits and vegetables.” The patented auto-clean technology “rinses and scrubs hard-to-clean pulp and fiber from the filter in just seconds” for a hands-free cleaning experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below.



