ComiXology launches BOGO FREE Marvel sale: Spider-Man, Star Wars, more

9to5Toys Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
ComiXology is closing out the week with a buy one get one* free *sale on a selection of Marvel digital graphic novels. Everything here will become a permanent part of your library, with a collection of reads from the Avengers universe as well as Star Wars titles and much more. You can dive into the entire list right here to shop for yourself, just be sure to add two comics to your cart for the discount to be applied and then apply code *MARVELDEC* at checkout. Head below for more more details on the BOGO free digital comics sale.

