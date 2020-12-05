Global  
 

TikTok's deadline comes and goes with no sale and no ban, yet

engadget Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
After months of wrangling, proposals, court rulings and a few extensions, a deadline set by the Trump Administration’s Treasury Department mandated a sale for TikTok by today, December 4th. The day is almost over (on the East Coast, anyway), and ther...
