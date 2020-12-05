2020 Nissan Magnite Vs Kia Sonet Vs Hyundai Venue: Price And Specs Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After being teased for a couple of months now, the 2020 Nissan Magnite has finally been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). With this price tag, it is now the most affordable compact SUV on the market. However, we'll have to see whether cutting prices help Magnite gain an edge […]

