This week’s top stories: Play Store’s best apps of 2020, Fossil Wear OS update, Snapdragon 888, more
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () *In this week’s top stories:* the Google Play Store showcases the best apps and games of 2020, Fossil’s Wear OS watches get an update, Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 888, and more.
The search giant Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020. According to Mashable, Google also added a few new categories to its Best of Play picks, including "special picks for the best apps for personal growth and...
After introducing its file transferring feature Nearby Share in August, for all devices running Android 6+ or a later build, tech giant Google on Friday announced that the novel addition will soon let..