This week’s top stories: Play Store’s best apps of 2020, Fossil Wear OS update, Snapdragon 888, more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Android's 'Nearby Share' feature will soon let users share app with peers



After introducing its file transferring feature Nearby Share in August, for all devices running Android 6+ or a later build, tech giant Google on Friday announced that the novel addition will soon let.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 17 hours ago Look Out, Man! Fails of the Week (December 2020)



It's time for The Fails of the Week! This week we have a jealous dog, a handstand gone wrong, and more! Credit: FailArmy Duration: 05:51 Published 18 hours ago 10 Best Store-Bought Appetizers for Holiday Entertaining in a Pinch



Stock your freezer with these delicious bites for easy, fast, and festive snacking. Credit: My Recipes Duration: 01:10 Published 20 hours ago