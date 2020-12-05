Elon Musk reportedly plans to move to Texas

Covid impact on fashion industry: YOOX's Federico Marchetti decodes #HTLS2020



One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown has been the fashion industry. The closure of physical stores is being seen as the new normal in the post-pandemic world. However, Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, believes that the future will involve better integration of both online and offline stores to provide a better experience to customers. He also spoke on the importance of sustainability in the luxury fashion industry. Watch his full conversation with CNBC TV-18's Shereen Bhan at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Credit: HT Digital Content