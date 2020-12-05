Global  
 

Japan’s asteroid sample return mission lands in Australian desert

The Verge Saturday, 5 December 2020
Japan's asteroid sample return mission lands in Australian desert

After spending six years in space, a Japanese spacecraft just landed in the desert of southern Australia, bringing a small cache of asteroid rocks to the surface of Earth. It’s only the second time in history that materials from an asteroid have been returned to our planet. Eventually, scientists will open the spacecraft up, uncovering the precious rocks within to learn more about the asteroids that permeate our Solar System.

The landing is the culmination of Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission, aimed at bringing samples of an asteroid back to Earth. After launching from Japan in 2014, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft spent four years journeying to an asteroid named Ryugu. The vehicle spent a year and a half hanging around the asteroid, mapping the rock’s...
Hayabusa2 Hayabusa2 A Japanese sample-return mission to asteroid Ryugu

Watch Japan's Hayabusa2 mission deliver asteroid samples to Earth

 The rock samples will streak across the sky over the Australian outback as they plummet to Earth.
CBS News

Australia-bound asteroid sample may reveal life's origins

 A Japanese space mission will deliver samples collected from asteroid Ryugu in a capsule to the outback desert of Woomera in South Australia this Sunday morning...
WorldNews

After six years and 6bn km, Japan's Hayabusa2 prepares to bring home cargo of asteroid dust

 Japanese craft collected dust from the asteroid Ryugu that scientists hope could shed light on the origins of life The last time Hayabusa2 was seen with the..
WorldNews

JAXA JAXA Japan's national aerospace agency


Solar System Solar System The planets and their moons that orbit around the Sun


162173 Ryugu 162173 Ryugu

