Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 9to5Mac Holiday BundleHunt sale features nearly 50 top Mac apps from $3

9to5Mac Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The annual BundleHunt app sale in conjunction with 9to5Mac has now launched with deals from just *$3*. There are nearly 50 titles to choose from, all of which will become a permanent part of your library if you choose to purchase them. Additional discounts are available as you add more apps, making it a great time to load up your machine with fresh titles, which is particularly handy if you’ve scored one of the new Macs announced yesterday. Every app comes fully unlocked and compatible with the latest macOS. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift [Video]

Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift

This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Watch: Delhi Police Commissioner issues warning over sale & use of crackers [Video]

Watch: Delhi Police Commissioner issues warning over sale & use of crackers

Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava has given a stern message over the ban of firecrackers in Delhi & NCR. The top cop said that teams have been informed to develop intelligence and take action..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
Two Top-Rated Instant Pots Are on Sale on Amazon Today [Video]

Two Top-Rated Instant Pots Are on Sale on Amazon Today

Hurry—these deals won't last long.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:36Published