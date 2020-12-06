Roomba's premium S9+ robot vacuum is $200 off at Wellbots
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The holiday shopping season is a great time to find a robot vacuum at a good sale price, and one of iRobot’s most advanced devices is $200 off right now. The Roomba S9+ vacuum is down to $900, which is a record low for this model. The “plus” version...
The holiday shopping season is a great time to find a robot vacuum at a good sale price, and one of iRobot’s most advanced devices is $200 off right now. The Roomba S9+ vacuum is down to $900, which is a record low for this model. The “plus” version...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources