Roomba's premium S9+ robot vacuum is $200 off at Wellbots

Sunday, 6 December 2020
Roomba's premium S9+ robot vacuum is $200 off at WellbotsThe holiday shopping season is a great time to find a robot vacuum at a good sale price, and one of iRobot’s most advanced devices is $200 off right now. The Roomba S9+ vacuum is down to $900, which is a record low for this model. The “plus” version...
