Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch SpaceX launch its new and improved cargo Dragon spacecraft for the first time

TechCrunch Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
SpaceX is launching a new spacecraft during its 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission for the International Space Station this morning. The launch is set to take off at 11:17 AM EST (8:17 AM PST) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and will be the first ever flight of an updated version of SpaceX’s cargo-specific […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet

SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet 01:30

 BOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3. Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor engines and take off from the SpaceX South Texas launch site, the company's rocket production...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grimes Shared a Photo of X Æ A-12, and Of Course He’s Learning About Space [Video]

Grimes Shared a Photo of X Æ A-12, and Of Course He’s Learning About Space

In Grimes' words, babies "do have taste."

Credit: Hello Giggles     Duration: 00:55Published
Fraud Follows The Money To TV: DoubleVerify’s Woolway [Video]

Fraud Follows The Money To TV: DoubleVerify’s Woolway

If you thought your connected TV was fraud-free, Steven Woolway has some data points for you. "We identified - just this year, in the first half of this year - 800 fraudulent apps. That was more than..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:13Published
Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon [Video]

Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon

A Chinese spacecraft has lifted off from the Moon with a cargo of lunar rocks,beginning the first stage of its return to Earth. Chang'e 5 is the thirdChinese spacecraft to land on the Moon and the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX Falcon 9 and Cargo Dragon Prepare for Rollout

SpaceX Falcon 9 and Cargo Dragon Prepare for Rollout Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Dec 03, 2020 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the upgraded version of the Cargo Dragon spacecraft, is seen inside the...
Space Daily