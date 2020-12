Go read this NY Times report about how police departments are using drones

Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

As drones get smarter and the Federal Aviation Administration issues more waivers for its drone regulations, we’re likely to see more law enforcement agencies using them in their day-to-day, including for 911 calls. The formidable Cade Metz writes for The New York Times about what this looks like in practice, and to be perfectly honest, it’s extremely disconcerting, as Chula Vista, California officers “chase” a “suspect” using a drone:When the man left the car, carrying a gun and a bag of heroin, a nearby police car had trouble following as he sprinted across the street and ducked behind a wall. But as he threw the gun into a dumpster and hid the bag of heroin, the drone, hovering above him, caught everything on camera. When he...