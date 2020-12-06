Add LaCie’s Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your EDC at $110 (Save 27%) Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for *$109.99 shipped*. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for throwing in your everyday carry, or just having around the workstation at home, LaCie’s rugged hard drive delivers 4TB of storage to your MacBook and more. Its USB 3.0 connectivity delivers 130MB/s transfer speeds and is backed by a durable design that can withstand dust, water, and falls with ease. Over 6,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Land Rover Defender 110 Hard Top



The New Land Rover Defender Hard Top brings unstoppable capability, usability and toughness to the commercial 4x4 sector alongside 21st century connectivity and premium comfort. The Hard Top name has.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00 Published on November 6, 2020

