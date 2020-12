The true price of a PlayStation 5

Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeThis past week I’ve been watching eBay , trying to decide if I should sell my PS5 . I wouldn’t dream of becoming a scalper, but it’s getting hard to ignore just how much it’s worth. My daughter and I had beaten Astro Bot and Miles Morales , so I thought I’d peek at the resale market. Wow, are they worth a lot!And it’s not just the PlayStation 5 — I found that Xbox Series X and S, Nvidia’s RTX 3090, 3080, 3070, and 3060 Ti graphics cards, and AMD ’s rival RX 6800 and 6800 XT GPUs are all commanding incredibly high prices on the resale market. It no longer surprises me how each big ticket holiday gaming gadget sells out nigh-instantly anytime they’re restocked; the incentive for scalpers is just too high. They’re so high even folks like me,...