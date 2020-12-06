The true price of a PlayStation 5

Ebay | Morning Blend Style expert Alison Deyette is here with the scoop on this season’s hottest luxury items!

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year.

PlayStation 5 goes on sale in the UK Sony hope the PlayStation 5 will deliver a “new era for gaming”, as the next-generation console goes on sale in the UK.

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only On Thursday, Sony confirmed that the next-gen console will only be available online at launch due to COVID-19.

Photo by Avery White for The Verge Some retailers are still shaking out a few remaining Cyber Monday deals, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming..

Chip wars: AMD bulks up to battle Intel Chip designer AMD says it is buying rival Xilinx for $35 billion to help it battle Intel in the market for data centers. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Even though Americans are opposed to fast fashion, it may be here to stay



Half of Americans believe fast fashion is going out of style, according to new research.The survey of more than 2,500 Americans delved into the idea of "fast fashion" — clothing manufactured quickly..

RECKONING Movie - Carl Monego, Ed Bergtold, Sarah Matthay



RECKONING Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: An aging minor league baseball player must decide the price he's willing to pay to make his dream come true. Starring Carl Monego, Ed Bergtold, Sarah..