Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul in February

The Verge Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul in FebruaryYouTuber Logan Paul has struck a deal to fight former boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a “special exhibition” match on February 20th. The bout will be streamed as a pay-per-view on Fanmio.

Mayweather is an undefeated champion with a 50-0 record, multiple world titles in five weight classes, and an Olympic bronze medal. Paul is best known for his controversial YouTube video where he filmed a dead body in a Japanese forest. He has fought in one sanctioned boxing match: a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Needless to say, this is unlikely to be a festival of evenly matched athletic prowess. But Mayweather is not above signing up to exhibitions for the spectacle and the payday. His 50th official win involved him coming out of retirement...
 Boxing great Floyd Mayweather to return to ring in exhibition match with 0-1 YouTuber Logan Paul

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, social media star Logan Paul announce exhibition bout

 Floyd Mayweather and social media star Logan Paul announced an exhibition boxing match set for February.
Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul: Undefeated legend to take on Youtuber in 'exhibition'

 Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight boxing world champion, announces he will take on Youtuber Logan Paul in a "special exhibition" fight in February 2021.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Is Set for February, Let's Go!

 We told you it was close ... and now it's official -- Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul. Here's what you need to you know ... it's an exhibition boxing..
