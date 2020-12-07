Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul in February
YouTuber Logan Paul has struck a deal to fight former boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a “special exhibition” match on February 20th. The bout will be streamed as a pay-per-view on Fanmio.
Mayweather is an undefeated champion with a 50-0 record, multiple world titles in five weight classes, and an Olympic bronze medal. Paul is best known for his controversial YouTube video where he filmed a dead body in a Japanese forest. He has fought in one sanctioned boxing match: a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI.
Needless to say, this is unlikely to be a festival of evenly matched athletic prowess. But Mayweather is not above signing up to exhibitions for the spectacle and the payday. His 50th official win involved him coming out of retirement...
