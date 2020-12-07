Global  
 

Microsoft stops Windows 10 Team update for Surface Hub 2S after complaints

BGR India Monday, 7 December 2020
It was back in October that Microsoft had released the Windows 10 Team 2020 update for the Surface Hub 2s devices and this update was one after three years when version 1703 was rolled out. Just so you should know, Windows 10 Team is just like Windows 10 for Surface Hub devices. After rolling out […]
