Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier sees 33% discount to new low of $430
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
HSN is currently offering the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier for *$429.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $650, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $16 and marking a new all-time low. Designed to keep your space the perfect temperature year-round, Dyson’s Pure Hot & Cold also purifies the air as it heats and cools your space. Perfect for warming up the work from home office through the winter or staying cool next summer, there’s also built-in Wi-Fi for integrating with Alexa and the Dyson app. Over 785 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.
