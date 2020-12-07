Cyberpunk 2077 review impressions: Night City's ray-traced neon streets feel alive Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot to live up to.



We called its grand E3 2018 reveal “the most mind-blowing demo we’ve ever seen.” Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red’s previous game, earned a prime spot as one of our favorite games of this generation. Witcher 3 actually usurped De person cyberpunk role-playing adventure is as close to a “dream game” as I could envision. Add in Keanu Reeves and a star-studded custom soundtrack that includes a banger from Run The Jewels—my favorite musicians of this millennium—and this hype train couldn’t possibly be more stoked. There’s almost no way a game could live up to this level of expectation.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

