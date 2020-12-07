Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timbuk2’s Gift Sale offers 40% off popular styles + free shipping: MacBook backpacks, more

9to5Toys Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Timbuk2 Gift Sale takes* 40% off* popular styles with promo code *GET40 *at checkout. Find deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, duffels, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Rogue Laptop Backpack that’s currently on sale for just *$53*. To compare, this style was originally priced at $89. If you have a traveler, student, commuter, or business man on your gift list, this would be a great choice. It’s water-resistant, can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook, and has an array of pockets to organize your belongings. It’s also available in two color options: black or grey. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals from this sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales today from top brands.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over half of Americans don't want material gifts this holiday season [Video]

Over half of Americans don't want material gifts this holiday season

Americans' holiday wish lists are looking a little different this year. Gift-givers and receivers alike are gravitating towards intangible wishes and doing away with material gifts, according to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Why Americans are ditching traditional New Year's resolutions this year [Video]

Why Americans are ditching traditional New Year's resolutions this year

Seven in 10 Americans are tossing out their materialistic New Year's resolutions for 2021, according to new research. The survey asked 2,000 nationally-represented Americans about their plans for the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Even though Americans are opposed to fast fashion, it may be here to stay [Video]

Even though Americans are opposed to fast fashion, it may be here to stay

Half of Americans believe fast fashion is going out of style, according to new research.The survey of more than 2,500 Americans delved into the idea of "fast fashion" — clothing manufactured quickly..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Cole Haan’s Best Holiday Gifts Sale offers its most popular styles under $100 + free shipping

 Cole Haan’s Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 Sale offers *up to 60% off* popular styles. Prices are as marked. Elevate your wardrobe with deals on boots, dress...
9to5Toys

Sperry’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off: Boots, boat shoes, more

 Sperry’s Cyber Event takes* **up to 50% off* sale items and an *extra 15% off* with code* EXTRASALE* at checkout. Score deals on popular duck boots, boat...
9to5Toys