Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Completes Mission, Returns Asteroid Sample to Earth
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
After six years in space, the Hayabusa2 sample container landed on Earth, providing scientists with the first significant samples collected directly from an asteroid.
