Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Completes Mission, Returns Asteroid Sample to Earth

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month



HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:57 Published on November 11, 2020

Asteroid sample leaking from Osiris Rex 6p



On Tuesday, the spacecraft touched the asteroid Bennu to grab a sample to bring to Earth. Scientists say asteroids can be an unaltered sample of material from when our solar system formed. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:53 Published on October 24, 2020