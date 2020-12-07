Global  
 

Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Completes Mission, Returns Asteroid Sample to Earth

ExtremeTech Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Completes Mission, Returns Asteroid Sample to EarthAfter six years in space, the Hayabusa2 sample container landed on Earth, providing scientists with the first significant samples collected directly from an asteroid. 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Asteroid sample returns to Earth

Asteroid sample returns to Earth 00:58

 After a six year journey, an asteroid sample returns to Earth.

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month [Video]

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:57Published
Asteroid sample leaking from Osiris Rex 6p [Video]

Asteroid sample leaking from Osiris Rex 6p

On Tuesday, the spacecraft touched the asteroid Bennu to grab a sample to bring to Earth. Scientists say asteroids can be an unaltered sample of material from when our solar system formed.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:53Published
WEB EXTRA: First Pictures from Asteroid Bennu [Video]

WEB EXTRA: First Pictures from Asteroid Bennu

NASA has released the first pictures from the asteroid Bennu. The pictures were taken on Tuesday (10/20) during the OSIRIS-REx mission's Touch-And-Go sample collection event. The NASA spacecraft..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

After six years and millions of miles, a capsule with an asteroid sample lands on Earth

 In the immortal words of Will Smith: Welcome to Earth. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully completed its mission to bring a piece...
Mashable

Japan confirms its asteroid mission returned samples of space rocks

Japan confirms its asteroid mission returned samples of space rocks An artistic rendering of the Hayabusa2 spacecraft. | Image: DLR This morning, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, confirmed that its mission...
The Verge

Capsule Containing Bits Of An Asteroid Returns To Earth

 The sample of the asteroid collected by the Japanese space mission caps a six-year mission. Researchers hope it will offer clues to the secrets of the birth of...
NPR