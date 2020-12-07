iRobot’s flagship Roomba S9/+ vacuums now up to $400 off at new all-time lows Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for *$899 shipped*. Usually fetching $1,299, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. As the flagship offering from iRobot’s lineup of robotic vacuums, the Roomba S9+ delivers 3-stage cleaning system, 120-minute runtime, and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” There’s also smart mapping and Alexa control, as well as an included dirt disposal unit so you don’t have to empty the dustbin as often. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.



