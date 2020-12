You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Americans are staying optimistic as we head into the end of the year



Since over half (55%) say 2020 was the worst year of their lives, Americans are holding their loved ones tighter as they look to close out the year with a sense of optimism, according to new research.A.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 5 days ago Most Americans say they have been saving up to make the holidays extra special during 2020



Six in ten Americans expect to be receiving more "creative" gifts than ever before from their loved ones this holiday season, according to new research. And it may be in hopes to make this a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago 11 Christmas Gifts That Celebrate Female Empowerment



Perfect for everyone from your niece to your grandma. Credit: Better Homes & Gardens Duration: 01:02 Published on November 2, 2020