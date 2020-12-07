LEGO showcases upcoming 2021 catalog with Star Wars, Creator, and other new kits

Global  
 

9to5Toys Monday, 7 December 2020
With the new year on the horizon, we’re getting more and more of a complete picture of what to expect from LEGO once 2021 rolls around. Today, we’re getting another official look at what to expect, thanks to the very first LEGO catalog that’s been released. Head below for a closer look at the new creations in the first LEGO catalog for 2021.

