LEGO showcases upcoming 2021 catalog with Star Wars, Creator, and other new kits

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Music Catalog to Universal Music Group



Bob Dylan Sells , His Entire Music Catalog, to Universal Music Group. The unprecedented deal was announced by Universal on Monday. [It is] both a privilege and a responsibility [to] represent the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 3 days ago New 'Fortnite' Trailer Showcases 'The Mandalorian'



New 'Fortnite' Trailer , Showcases 'The Mandalorian'. The trailer means that 'Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5: Zero Point' is currently live and playable. The newest stars of the game include Mando.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Lego Sets of 2020



We're definitely adding these to our Christmas lists! For this list, we’re looking at the best Lego sets to have released in 2020. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:44 Published 2 weeks ago