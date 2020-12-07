Global  
 

SpaceX's first high-altitude Starship test could happen Tuesday

engadget Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
We’ve seen some small hops, but the SpaceX Starship is ready to make a much larger leap. The SN8 prototype is on the launch pad in Boca Chica, TX, and SpaceX has confirmed that its first high-altitude test flight could take place as soon as Tuesday,...
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet

SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet 01:30

 BOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3. Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor engines and take off from the SpaceX South Texas launch site, the company's rocket production...

Test flight of SpaceX's Starship aborted at last second

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday. SpaceX...
SeattlePI.com

Watch SpaceX fly its Starship spacecraft during its first high-altitude test live

 SpaceX is all set to conduct a high-altitude test of its Starship rocket – a first for the spacecraft prototype design. The test will see Starship serial...
TechCrunch

SpaceX set to launch first high-altitude Starship test

 Elon Musk's SpaceX was set to launch a prototype of its Mars rocket Starship in its highest-altitude "hop" test from the space company's Texas facilities on...
CBC.ca