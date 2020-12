COVID-19 vaccine monitoring program may be at risk of false reports

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Photo by ROBYN BECK/ AFP via Getty ImagesA text-messaging program to monitor any side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine may be open to manipulation, The Washington Post reports. Experts worry that the newly-developed system focuses more on ease of use than security.The program, called v-safe, is being developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to check in with people after they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. After getting a shot, they’ll be given a piece of paper with a QR code, which lets them sign up to receive texts. The texts will direct them to online surveys that ask questions about any symptoms someone experienced after receiving the vaccine.Other vaccine safety monitoring systems that have been in place for decades, including the Vaccine...