Google and Billboard share the top 100 songs hummed to the Assistant

9to5Google Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Earlier this year, at Google Search On, the Google Assistant gained “Hum to Search,” the ability to match songs based solely on your humming. In collaboration with Google, Billboard has released the top 100 songs that people have hummed to the Google Assistant.

