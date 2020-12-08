Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Every year, Call of Duty gets a new iteration, and we’re coming off one of the best releases we’ve seen in many years. While Infinity Ward handled Modern Warfare quite well, this year, it’s Treyarch’s turn to take the helm, and with that comes Black Ops: Cold War. A familiar story to many, Black Ops: Cold War takes place in the ‘80s during the height of the Cold War, where you’ll play as various characters in the infamous time period. Sit with the president, fill him in on details, and make decisions along the way…be careful here, as they can change the outcome of the game. Without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into our hands-on review of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.
CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The..
Radhika Apte and Sarah Megan Thomas talk to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film, A Call To Spy. While Radhika plays British spy Noor Inayat-Khan, Sarah is the writer-producer of the film who also..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:17Published