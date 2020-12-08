Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Every year, Call of Duty gets a new iteration, and we’re coming off one of the best releases we’ve seen in many years. While Infinity Ward handled Modern Warfare quite well, this year, it’s Treyarch’s turn to take the helm, and with that comes Black Ops: Cold War. A familiar story to many, Black Ops: Cold War takes place in the ‘80s during the height of the Cold War, where you’ll play as various characters in the infamous time period. Sit with the president, fill him in on details, and make decisions along the way…be careful here, as they can change the outcome of the game. Without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into our hands-on review of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.



