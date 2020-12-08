Global  
 

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Air/Pro drops to a new low of $250

9to5Toys Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Air/Pro drops to a new low of $250Amazon offers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at *$249.99 shipped*. Regularly $299, today’s deal knocks $49 off its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve got Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, or the latest iPad Air, then this Magic Keyboard is the perfect accessory for you. You’ll find an integrated stand that props up your device and holds its angle, making it super simple for you to type with an iPad on your lap. The full Magic Keyboard here delivers great tactile feedback, and the addition of an extra USB-C port on the side allows you to both charge and have a USB-C hub in-use at the same time. As someone who owns the Magic Keyboard, I can highly recommend this to anyone who has a compatible iPad. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon 00:26

 Apple Magic Keyboard Drops To $250 On Amazon

