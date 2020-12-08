Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bumble, OkCupid, and more Android apps are vulnerable to major security flaw

BGR India Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Bumble, OkCupid, and more Android apps are vulnerable to major security flawBeware, an old security flaw is putting users’ data at risk. According to a recent report by research firm CheckPoint, Android apps such as Grindr, Bumble, OKCupid, Cisco Teams, Yango Pro, Edge, Xrecorder, PowerDirector, and many others are vulnerable to an old Play Core library flaw. The report stated that the security flaw puts hundreds […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘India’s approach to security should be multilateral one’: CDS Bipin Rawat

‘India’s approach to security should be multilateral one’: CDS Bipin Rawat 02:16

 Over 120 warships of extra-regional forces are currently deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday, referring to increasing maritime presence of various countries in the strategic sea lanes. Referring to India's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi congratulates security forces for eliminating terrorists in Nagrota [Video]

PM Modi congratulates security forces for eliminating terrorists in Nagrota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:05Published
Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV [Video]

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Popular Android apps like Grindr, OkCupid, and others vulnerable to major security flaw: Check Point
Indian Express