Bumble, OkCupid, and more Android apps are vulnerable to major security flaw
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Beware, an old security flaw is putting users’ data at risk. According to a recent report by research firm CheckPoint, Android apps such as Grindr, Bumble, OKCupid, Cisco Teams, Yango Pro, Edge, Xrecorder, PowerDirector, and many others are vulnerable to an old Play Core library flaw. The report stated that the security flaw puts hundreds […]
Over 120 warships of extra-regional forces are currently deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday, referring to increasing maritime presence of various countries in the strategic sea lanes. Referring to India's...