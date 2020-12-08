Lemonade launches its renters insurance in France Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lemonade is launching its renters insurance in France. This is the company’s third European launch after the Netherlands and Germany. Originally from the U.S., Lemonade is now a public company with a current market capitalization close to $4 billion. Lemonade will compete directly with a local competitor called Luko. Both companies share a lot of […] 👓 View full article

