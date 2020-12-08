Global  
 

News24.com | WATCH | Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

News24 Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a 90-year-old grandmother becoming the first person to receive the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: First batches of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrive as UK gears up for mass vaccination programme

First batches of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrive as UK gears up for mass vaccination programme 01:54

 The UK's mass vaccination programme - which will be watched in earnest around the world - is expected to officially start on Tuesday.

 First person in the UK receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as the UK begins the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.
