News24.com | WATCH | Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a 90-year-old grandmother becoming the first person to receive the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a 90-year-old grandmother becoming the first person to receive the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources