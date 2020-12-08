News24.com | WATCH | Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The U.S. Plans Phased Allocation of Coronavirus Vaccines



WASHINGTON — The U.S. government has made deals to procure 100 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for US$1.95 billion and 100 million of Moderna's for US$1.5 billion, with options to buy.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:18 Published 23 minutes ago UK prepares to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine



Government ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people out of a total population of 67 million. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:17 Published 45 minutes ago Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries



The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Covid-19 vaccine: Margaret Keenan 'so privileged' to get first jab First person in the UK receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as the UK begins the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

BBC News 1 hour ago



