Amazon Prime Video Watch Party available in India. How to use

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Amazon Prime Video has launched the Watch Party feature in India. The Watch Party feature works very similarly to how the third-party Netflix Party extension works. As the name suggests, Amazon Prime Video‘s Watch Party allows users to stream shows, movies, or any other titles with up to 100 friends and family members. Notably, everyone who […]
