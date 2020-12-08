Global  
 

Samsung’s SmartThings can finally control your Google Nest devices

The Verge Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Samsung's SmartThings can finally control your Google Nest devices

Google and Samsung are bringing their smart home platforms together for the first time. Samsung’s SmartThings will support Google Nest devices starting in January 2021, building a bridge between one of the industry’s leading ecosystems for managing smart devices like cameras and thermostats with one of the leading companies developing those products.

Prior to this, owners of devices that qualified for the “Works With SmartThings” (WWST) certification had to use separate software to manage any Google Nest products they owned. Following the launch of the integration next month, all Nest products will be controllable from the SmartThings platform and will qualify as WWST devices.

"Google Nest devices can be managed from the SmartThings app"

