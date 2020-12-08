Global  
 

Home Depot takes up to 40% off kitchen faucets, sinks, more today only

9to5Toys Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering *up to 40% off* kitchen faucets, sinks, and bath fixtures. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the FLOW Classic Series Kitchen Faucet at *$50*. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. This model offers a “quick and simple DIY install,” which should make it easy to tackle while getting things up and running. This classic chrome design can be swapped out for other colors at a slight premium in today’s sale to match your decor. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more deals down below.

