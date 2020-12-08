Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reddit’s top post of 2020 was a Rick Astley photo, posted by Rick Astley

The Verge Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Reddit’s top post of 2020 was a Rick Astley photo, posted by Rick AstleyImage: RCA

Reddit shared today that its most upvoted post of 2020 was a picture from 1989 posted by Rick Astley, the living meme himself. Reddit’s Year in Review blogs can be a good insight into broader internet culture, and the site’s listing of the most popular topics of conversations certainly included the largest issue of the year: “COVID-19” was mentioned over 50.2 million times. But they also include other forms of virality as well.

Rick Astley is known for the single “Never Gonna Give You Up” from 1987, which was already a number one worldwide hit even before the music video for the song was used to create the rickrolling meme. Rickrolls were all the rage during the early 2000s web, and based on the interactions this r/pics post has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Reddit Reddit US social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website

Reddit reveals daily active user count for the first time: 52 million

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit revealed that it now has 52 million daily users, and the number appears to be growing quickly. Reddit..
The Verge

Proud Boys beat up woman in resurfaced video of protest gone bad

 Video of a group of Proud Boys beating up a lone woman, captured during a Nov. 21 protest gone bad in Sacramento, has resurfaced on a number of Reddit subreddits..
WorldNews

Rick Astley Rick Astley British singer and songwriter


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Assistant secretary of health on government's plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

 Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the federal government plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to..
CBS News
Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated [Video]

Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated

A 98-year-old man from Bristol, England became among the first people to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
USF to launch new COVID-19 training program for nurses [Video]

USF to launch new COVID-19 training program for nurses

USF to launch new COVID-19 training program for nurses

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:25Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reddit roasts parent for over-the-top nanny job post [Video]

Reddit roasts parent for over-the-top nanny job post

Reddit user GirlFromTheVille shared a “very specific” description for a nanny position in the r/ChoosingBeggars subreddit.If anyone is being “too picky,” as the subreddit suggests, it’s..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
How tennis star Serena Williams fell in love with the internet's top nerd [Video]

How tennis star Serena Williams fell in love with the internet's top nerd

So how did tennis pro Serena Williams meet Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian? Hosts Brian Faas and Eileen Reslen walk you through their love story on this episode of "Hooked Up to Hitched" by Page Six

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 08:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Indian-American Doctor Appointed Surgeon General In Joe Biden's Health Team

 US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his health team on Monday, naming Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Indian-American Dr Vivek...
Mid-Day

User asks Varun Dhawan if he's faking COVID-19, actor replies

User asks Varun Dhawan if he's faking COVID-19, actor replies Varun Dhawan, who was shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, came back to Mumbai after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Hilariously Gives Her A Fake COVID Test — Watch

 So stinkin’ cute! Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, hilariously tried to give her mama a fake COVID test, which was documented on Instagram.  In the clip,...
OK! Magazine