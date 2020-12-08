Reddit’s top post of 2020 was a Rick Astley photo, posted by Rick Astley
Image: RCA
Reddit shared today that its most upvoted post of 2020 was a picture from 1989 posted by Rick Astley, the living meme himself. Reddit’s Year in Review blogs can be a good insight into broader internet culture, and the site’s listing of the most popular topics of conversations certainly included the largest issue of the year: “COVID-19” was mentioned over 50.2 million times. But they also include other forms of virality as well.
Rick Astley is known for the single “Never Gonna Give You Up” from 1987, which was already a number one worldwide hit even before the music video for the song was used to create the rickrolling meme. Rickrolls were all the rage during the early 2000s web, and based on the interactions this r/pics post has...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Reddit US social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website
Reddit reveals daily active user count for the first time: 52 millionIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Reddit revealed that it now has 52 million daily users, and the number appears to be growing quickly. Reddit..
The Verge
Proud Boys beat up woman in resurfaced video of protest gone badVideo of a group of Proud Boys beating up a lone woman, captured during a Nov. 21 protest gone bad in Sacramento, has resurfaced on a number of Reddit subreddits..
WorldNews
Rick Astley British singer and songwriter
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Assistant secretary of health on government's plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccineAssistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the federal government plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to..
CBS News
Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
USF to launch new COVID-19 training program for nurses
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:25Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
