Apple announces $549 over-hear headphones, the AirPods Max

TechCrunch Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The AirPods Max are joining the AirPods and AirPods Pro in Apple’s audio accessory lineup. As you can see on the photo, Apple is releasing its first over-ear headphones under the AirPods brand. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation and cost $549. With this product, Apple competes directly with Sony’s and Bose’s wireless headphones […]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, AirPods Max

Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, AirPods Max 00:58

 Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, , AirPods Max . Apple announced the long awaited active noise cancelation (ANC) AirPods Max on Tuesday. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio, Greg Joswiak,...

