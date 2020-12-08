Minecraft's ray tracing exits beta as Nvidia pushes its DLSS advantage Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Just in time to spite the Radeon RX 6900 XT launch and drive home the fact that AMD lacks a crucial DLSS equivalent, Nvidia announced a flood of news related to ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling on Tuesday. The most notable? Minecraft’s drool-inducing ray tracing capabilities are exiting beta, though a handful of other games are also adding DLSS 2.0.



Minecraft's Windows 10 version is an absolute ray tracing showcase. “Ray-traced Minecraft is glorious to behold, completely altering the look and feel of the game—though this low-fi legend can make even the most fearsome graphics cards sweat when you activate the cutting-edge lighting technology,” we said when we evaluated Minecraft’s ray tracing beta earlier this year.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

