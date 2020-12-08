Apple announces $549 AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones, coming December 15th
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Image: Apple
It turns out Apple has one more major hardware announcement before 2020 comes to a close: after many months of rumors, Apple today unveiled its own over-ear, noise-canceling headphones. They’re called the AirPods Max and come with the premium design you’d expect from flagship Apple headphones. They also come with an extremely premium $549 price and are set to go on sale December 15th. Preorders start today.
The AirPods Max come in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. They feature what Apple calls a “custom acoustic design” with a 40mm driver system “that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.” Apple has brought over a number of features...
Image: Apple
It turns out Apple has one more major hardware announcement before 2020 comes to a close: after many months of rumors, Apple today unveiled its own over-ear, noise-canceling headphones. They’re called the AirPods Max and come with the premium design you’d expect from flagship Apple headphones. They also come with an extremely premium $549 price and are set to go on sale December 15th. Preorders start today.
The AirPods Max come in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. They feature what Apple calls a “custom acoustic design” with a 40mm driver system “that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.” Apple has brought over a number of features...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple Fitness Plus will launch on December 14thImage: Apple
Apple Fitness Plus — the company’s new workout program service — is set to launch on December 14th, the company announced today,..
The Verge
You can now use Waze on CarPlay’s home screen instead of flipping between apps while drivingIf you use Waze and ever needed to take your eyes off the road to control your music alongside your maps, a new update is starting to roll out that should let..
The Verge
Apple and Google’s COVID contact tracing tech is finally coming to their home state of CaliforniaIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
After a month of testing on university campuses, California’s governor just announced that the state is..
The Verge
Google adds Apple Music support to Assistant smart speakers and displaysNest Audio smart speaker | Photo: Dan Seifert / The Verge
Google has announced that Apple Music is now available on smart speakers and displays that..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources