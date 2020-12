Apple announces $549 AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones, coming December 15th

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Image: Apple It turns out Apple has one more major hardware announcement before 2020 comes to a close: after many months of rumors, Apple today unveiled its own over-ear, noise-canceling headphones. They’re called the AirPods Max and come with the premium design you’d expect from flagship Apple headphones. They also come with an extremely premium $549 price and are set to go on sale December 15th. Preorders start today.The AirPods Max come in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. They feature what Apple calls a “custom acoustic design” with a 40mm driver system “that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.” Apple has brought over a number of features...