Dell’s G3 gaming laptop is a bargain at $700
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Pictured here is the Dell G5 15 SE. The G3 that’s discounted today looks very similar, though it has red accents. | Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge
Today’s hand-picked batch of best tech deals is mostly centered on laptops and tablets, which I’m always happy to see discounted. Whether you want to get stuff done or just do some gaming on an iPad, a more budget-friendly Android tablet from Samsung, or on a Windows 10 laptop, there are a few solid options to choose from. There are also some excellent price cuts on two Chromebooks below that come recommended by Verge reviewer Monica Chin.
--------------------
*Deals on Windows 10 machines*
Dell’s G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop is $700 (usually $1,000) at Best Buy, and it’s a solid machine for the price. You probably won’t be able to run Cyberpunk 2077 at a smooth frame rate above medium settings, but it should handle less demanding games without much effort....
--------------------
*Deals on Windows 10 machines*
