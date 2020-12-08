Linux Foundation launches open source identity and access management platform Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Verifying digital identity is fundamental to building trust in online security and conducting commercial and personal transactions safely. But it can also prove a performance headache for businesses. Non-profit organization, The Linux Foundation, is today announcing the launch of the Janssen Project, a cloud native identity and access management software platform that prioritizes security and performance. Other identity and access management platforms exist of course, but the Janssen Project is looking to tackle the most challenging security and performance requirements. Engineers from IDEMIA, F5, BioID, Couchbase and Gluu will make up the project's Technical Steering Committee. Based on the latest… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

