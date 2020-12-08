Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Linux Foundation launches open source identity and access management platform

betanews Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Verifying digital identity is fundamental to building trust in online security and conducting commercial and personal transactions safely. But it can also prove a performance headache for businesses. Non-profit organization, The Linux Foundation, is today announcing the launch of the Janssen Project, a cloud native identity and access management software platform that prioritizes security and performance. Other identity and access management platforms exist of course, but the Janssen Project is looking to tackle the most challenging security and performance requirements. Engineers from IDEMIA, F5, BioID, Couchbase and Gluu will make up the project's Technical Steering Committee. Based on the latest… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Worried Marketers Can Rediscover Identity: Epsilon’s Stevens [Video]

How Worried Marketers Can Rediscover Identity: Epsilon’s Stevens

CHICAGO - Despite the traditional fabric of ad targeting being torn up, the key relationship between publisher and consumer can be restored by a holy trinity of new approaches. That is according to an..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:41Published
People, Not Proxies: Matterkind’s Mihkels On Modern Marketing [Video]

People, Not Proxies: Matterkind’s Mihkels On Modern Marketing

LOS ANGLES - How do you solve ad targeting when the fabric of the practice is being torn up? By dealing with real people. That's according to one ad agency exec using proprietary technology to maintain..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:26Published
Pharrell Williams Launches Non-Profit Black Ambition [Video]

Pharrell Williams Launches Non-Profit Black Ambition

Pharrell Williams Launches Non-Profit Black Ambition. Black American seeks to support Black and Latino entrepreneurs who are launching start-ups in tech, design, healthcare and consumer products...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published