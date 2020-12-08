What Is DNS (Domain Name System) And How It Works? Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

What is the definition of DNS? DNS, which stands for Domain Name System, is used as the medium to translate domain names to their respective IP addresses when a client initiates a request query. DNS stores the database of all the domain names and their IP addresses registered on the network. It can be thought […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

