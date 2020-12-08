Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LEGO collaborates with Monster Jam for new Grave Digger and Max-D Technic kits

9to5Toys Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Today, we’re getting another look at the latest LEGO creations due out in 2021 with a pair of Technic sets. In collaboration with Monster Jam, fans will be able to assemble either the iconic Grave Digger or Max-D monster trucks complete with pull-back features and plenty of authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the two new LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Ducati Monster First Look Preview [Video]

2021 Ducati Monster First Look Preview

A look at the features and technical specifications of the all-new 2021 Ducati Monster.

Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine     Duration: 01:41Published
Fast & Furious - LEGO Technic - Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111 Race Car [Video]

Fast & Furious - LEGO Technic - Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111 Race Car

Fast & Furious - LEGO Technic - Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111 Race Car Building Set, New 2020 Action!

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published
Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro Preview [Video]

Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro Preview

The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha special series is designed as an exclusive product, defining the ultra-high performance of Abarth. Produced in a limited edition of 2,000 units, the new special..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:53Published