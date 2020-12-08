LEGO collaborates with Monster Jam for new Grave Digger and Max-D Technic kits

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Today, we’re getting another look at the latest LEGO creations due out in 2021 with a pair of Technic sets. In collaboration with Monster Jam, fans will be able to assemble either the iconic Grave Digger or Max-D monster trucks complete with pull-back features and plenty of authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the two new LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets.



