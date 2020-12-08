Boeing's Starliner completes its final landing parachute system test Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Having fallen from a height of 35,000 feet and landed safely in the New Mexico desert, Boeing’s Starliner space capsule successfully completed its parachute balloon drop test on Monday, clearing the way for crewed test flights. Unlike SpaceX’s Dragon... 👓 View full article

