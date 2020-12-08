Global  
 

Boeing's Starliner completes its final landing parachute system test

engadget Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Having fallen from a height of 35,000 feet and landed safely in the New Mexico desert, Boeing’s Starliner space capsule successfully completed its parachute balloon drop test on Monday, clearing the way for crewed test flights. Unlike SpaceX’s Dragon...
