Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer $79, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 2000PSI 1.65GPM Electric Pressure Washer and Accessory Kit for *$79 shipped*. As a comparison, you’d pay over $180 at Amazon for a comparable model, and today’s deal is the best we can find by 20%. Notable features here include a 14.5A electric motor and adjustable pressure up to 2000PSI. With no oil or gas to deal with, you’ll be clean and fume-free. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on snow blowers, smart power strips, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

