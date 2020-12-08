Global  
 

Elon Musk says he has moved to Texas, calls California overly ‘complacent’

The Verge Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Elon Musk says he has moved to Texas, calls California overly ‘complacent’Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined one-fifth of Americans who have done a “pandemic move.” After spending most of his life in Silicon Valley, Musk has relocated to Texas.

The Tesla CEO let that news slip during an interview for The Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council summit. He cited the construction of a new Tesla factory outside Austin, as well as Space X’s planned launch site near the South Texas village of Boca Chica, as a factor in his move. CNBC reported last week that Musk was considering relocating to Texas.

He also criticized California’s economic environment as another reason. “If a team is winning for too long, they tend to get complacent,” Musk said. “California has been winning for a long time, and I think they’re taking...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone

Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone

 After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough. According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas. Musk began extricating himself when local COVID-19 restrictions forced Tesla to temporarily close its only US...

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

FCC awards SpaceX $886 million for satellite internet network

The Federal Communications Commission announced $9.2 billion in awards to companies providing..
The Verge
Texas Texas State of the United States of America

California California State of the United States of America

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc.

Tesla launches another $5 bln share sale [Video]

Tesla launches another $5 bln share sale

Tesla has launched its second $5 billion share sale in three months, taking advantage of the 670% rally in its stock price this year. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Tesla diversity report shows its US leadership is 59 percent white and 83 percent male

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla published its first-ever diversity report on Friday, which shows the automaker’s US leadership is 83..
The Verge

Silicon Valley Silicon Valley Region in California, United States

Austin, Texas Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States

The Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City

Reddit reveals daily active user count for the first time: 52 million

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit revealed that it now has 52 million daily users, and the number appears to be growing quickly. Reddit..
The Verge

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

Watch SpaceX fly a prototype of its Starship rocket to its highest altitude yet

 Sometime today, SpaceX hopes to conduct a pivotal test flight of its next-generation Starship rocket, flying a prototype of the vehicle to its highest altitude..
The Verge

SpaceX Wins Over $880 Million in Federal Subsidies to Develop Starlink Network

 MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX will get close to $900 in subsidies from the US Federal Communications Commission to support the company’s Starlink satellite..
WorldNews

NASA Astronauts Get Holiday Resupply Sent to ISS, Fresh Fruit & Grub

 NASA sent a massive goody bag of supplies and treats up into space this week to help their astronauts out for the holidays -- and we found out what they're..
TMZ.com

