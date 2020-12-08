Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CD Projekt Red plans to address Cyberpunk 2077's epilepsy triggers

engadget Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
After the embargo lifted on Cyberpunk 2077 reviews on Monday, reports emerged that the game includes strobing effects or rapid blinking lights that could trigger epileptic episodes. Developer CD Projekt Red has responded to those concerns with its pl...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Things to Know Before Playing Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]

10 Things to Know Before Playing Cyberpunk 2077

It's seems like we've been waiting to play Cyberpunk 2077 forever! In this video we're looking at 10 things to know before playing CD Projekt Red's newest title - if we ever get to, that is.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:09Published
Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to death threats after third delay [Video]

Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to death threats after third delay

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of 2020.but between the delays and the allegations of labor abuse at CD Projekt Red, it has had a rocky development cycle.CD Projekt Red has now announced a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published
Former Cyberpunk 2077 developer speaks out about brutal 'crunch' working conditions [Video]

Former Cyberpunk 2077 developer speaks out about brutal 'crunch' working conditions

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most highly anticipated game of the year, but according to a former developer, it’s coming at a high human cost.An anonymous Reddit poster who identified themselves as a former..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published