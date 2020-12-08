CD Projekt Red plans to address Cyberpunk 2077's epilepsy triggers
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () After the embargo lifted on Cyberpunk 2077 reviews on Monday, reports emerged that the game includes strobing effects or rapid blinking lights that could trigger epileptic episodes. Developer CD Projekt Red has responded to those concerns with its pl...
Cyberpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of 2020.but between the delays and the allegations of labor abuse at CD Projekt Red, it has had a rocky development cycle.CD Projekt Red has now announced a..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:59Published