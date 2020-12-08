Cyberpunk 2077 to add new epilepsy warning as devs work on a permanent fix

Amid widespread reports of bugs, a CD Projekt Red employee has said that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a "different game" with the console update.

CD Projekt Red plans to address Cyberpunk 2077's epilepsy triggers After the embargo lifted on Cyberpunk 2077 reviews on Monday, reports emerged that the game includes strobing effects or rapid blinking lights that could trigger...

engadget 1 hour ago Also reported by • Upworthy

