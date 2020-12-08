Cyberpunk 2077 to add new epilepsy warning as devs work on a permanent fix
CD Projekt Red has announced that it’s working on adding a new epilepsy warning to Cyberpunk 2077, in response to a recent article by Game Informer that raised the issue. The studio says that it’s also working on “a more permanent solution” for the game’s epilepsy issues “as soon as possible.”
Thank you for bringing this up. We're working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA. Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible.
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020
CD Projekt Red’s response comes after Game Informer editor Liana Ruppert published a piece...
